Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Trading Down 1.8%

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)’s stock price fell 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $24.75. 1,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 16,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDL. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $483,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.

