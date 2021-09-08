Flamingo Price Hits $0.57 (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a total market cap of $85.02 million and $51.56 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00061435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00133514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.31 or 0.00194598 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.72 or 0.07195974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,314.22 or 0.99791586 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.21 or 0.00743819 BTC.

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

