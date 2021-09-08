FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Wedbush

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wedbush from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $88.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average of $75.65. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $88.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 632,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,566,000 after purchasing an additional 74,851 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 29,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

