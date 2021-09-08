First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stock Holdings Raised by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 35.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,131,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,118 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $57,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,191. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.62 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

