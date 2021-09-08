First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FHN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. First Horizon has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 118.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after acquiring an additional 617,768 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.