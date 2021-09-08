First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
FHN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.
Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. First Horizon has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.51.
In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 118.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after acquiring an additional 617,768 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.
First Horizon Company Profile
First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.
