First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.62. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

