First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $5.72 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $289.90 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $192.25 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.66.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.39%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PH. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.43.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.