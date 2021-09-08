First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.68 and a 200-day moving average of $90.01. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.