First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,041,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $90.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.64 and a 200 day moving average of $89.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $93.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

