First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 90.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $297.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.89 and its 200 day moving average is $268.68. The company has a market cap of $350.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.53, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

