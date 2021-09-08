First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971,962 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,409 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,568,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,986,000 after acquiring an additional 631,999 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $116.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.83. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.91 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

