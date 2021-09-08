First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,163 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 323,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,394,000 after purchasing an additional 29,557 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 93,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,366,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $103.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.38. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $72.68 and a 1-year high of $104.27.

