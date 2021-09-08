Financial Survey: Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) vs. Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX)

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) and Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Liberty Oilfield Services has a beta of 3.09, meaning that its stock price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Basic Energy Services has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Liberty Oilfield Services and Basic Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Oilfield Services $965.79 million 1.96 -$115.58 million ($1.16) -9.03 Basic Energy Services $411.38 million 0.00 -$268.17 million N/A N/A

Liberty Oilfield Services has higher revenue and earnings than Basic Energy Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Liberty Oilfield Services shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Liberty Oilfield Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Basic Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Oilfield Services and Basic Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Oilfield Services 1 7 4 0 2.25 Basic Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liberty Oilfield Services presently has a consensus price target of $13.08, indicating a potential upside of 24.82%. Given Liberty Oilfield Services’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Liberty Oilfield Services is more favorable than Basic Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Oilfield Services and Basic Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Oilfield Services -10.16% -13.12% -8.62% Basic Energy Services -42.55% N/A -39.43%

Summary

Liberty Oilfield Services beats Basic Energy Services on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc. engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies. It operates its business through the following segments: Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing and Water Logistics. The Completion and Remedial Services segment utilizes coiled tubing services, air compressor packages specially configured for underbalanced drilling operations, an array of specialized rental equipment and fishing tools, thru-tubing, and snubbing units. The Well Servicing segment encompasses a full range of services performed with a mobile well servicing rig, including the installation and removal of downhole equipment and elimination of obstructions in the well bore to facilitate the flow of oil and natural gas. The Water Logistics segment focuses in the fleet of trucks and related assets, including specialized tank trucks, storage tanks, water wells, disposal facilities water treatment, and related equipment. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

