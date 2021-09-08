Financial Review: Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) versus Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF)

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ceapro and Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceapro $11.29 million 3.52 $1.39 million N/A N/A Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.46 million ($0.55) -1.27

Ceapro has higher revenue and earnings than Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Ceapro and Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceapro N/A 3.66% 3.08% Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A -57.69% -54.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ceapro and Tonix Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceapro 0 0 0 0 N/A Tonix Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 186.53%. Given Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tonix Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ceapro.

Volatility and Risk

Ceapro has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ceapro beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceapro

Ceapro, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of natural products for personal care, cosmetic, human, and animal health industries. It operates through the Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry, and Cosmeceutical Industry segments. The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry segment involves the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production and development and commercialization of active ingredients derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries. The Cosmeceutical Industry segment develops and commercializes anti-aging products derived from natural active ingredients. The company was founded on May 12, 1987 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800. The company was founded by Seth Lederman and Donald W. Landry on November 16, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

