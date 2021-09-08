Financial Contrast: Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) & Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veoneer and Aeva Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veoneer $1.37 billion 2.88 -$545.00 million ($4.07) -8.69 Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A

Aeva Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veoneer.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Veoneer and Aeva Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veoneer 3 9 0 0 1.75 Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86

Veoneer currently has a consensus target price of $26.64, indicating a potential downside of 24.66%. Aeva Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 75.78%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Veoneer.

Risk & Volatility

Veoneer has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.5% of Veoneer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Veoneer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Veoneer and Aeva Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veoneer -25.99% -34.38% -19.06% Aeva Technologies N/A -13.41% -8.98%

Summary

Aeva Technologies beats Veoneer on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc. engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area. Its products include advanced driver assistance systems and highly automated driving solutions with focus on autonomous driving. The company was founded on April 1, 2018 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

