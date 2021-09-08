Financial Contrast: RLI (NYSE:RLI) vs. Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF)

RLI (NYSE:RLI) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RLI and Atlas Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLI 0 3 1 0 2.25 Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

RLI currently has a consensus target price of $114.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.63%. Given RLI’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RLI is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RLI and Atlas Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLI $983.63 million 4.88 $157.09 million $2.59 41.02 Atlas Financial $9.55 million 0.64 -$12.73 million N/A N/A

RLI has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Risk & Volatility

RLI has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Financial has a beta of 3.5, meaning that its stock price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.8% of RLI shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of RLI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RLI and Atlas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLI 24.38% 12.30% 3.57% Atlas Financial -68.41% N/A -6.36%

Summary

RLI beats Atlas Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services. The Surety segment engages in writing contract surety coverage, licenses and bonds for commercial, energy and industrial sectors. The company was founded by Gerald D. Stephens in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, IL.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto. The company was founded on December 31, 2010 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

