Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 212 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 13.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 147,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $860,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $264.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $265.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.85. The company has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.76, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Argus increased their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

