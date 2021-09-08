Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RPG opened at $204.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.49. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $134.77 and a 12 month high of $206.17.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.