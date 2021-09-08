Fifth Third Bancorp Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $147.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $187.93.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,600 shares of company stock worth $8,430,167. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities cut shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.32.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

