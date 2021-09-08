Fifth Third Bancorp Has $265,000 Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on WWW shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.73. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 1.82.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $115,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $103,148.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

