Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FormFactor by 379.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.23. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average is $39.52.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $188.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.33 million. Equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

