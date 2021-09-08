FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) fell 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.40. 8,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 472,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Several research firms have recently commented on OPFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FG New America Acquisition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34.

In related news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $18,044,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 222,500 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

