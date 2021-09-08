Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.24.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRRVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Grupo Santander raised Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays set a $30.24 price target on Ferrovial and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

OTCMKTS FRRVY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,104. Ferrovial has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.45.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

