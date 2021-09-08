Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 49,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $9,333,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRT. Truist Securities upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Barclays began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.43.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

