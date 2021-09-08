Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 184.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,722,000 after buying an additional 194,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,795,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,986,000 after buying an additional 918,372 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,190,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 542,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,034,000 after buying an additional 349,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 61.62, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.28 and a 200 day moving average of $113.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.