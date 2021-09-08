FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $202,000 in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on FLWS. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Monday, August 30th.

FLWS opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.72. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average is $30.66.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.95 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $184,079.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $624,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,257,611.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,792 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,466 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.