Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Sells 249 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 16,654 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after buying an additional 11,618 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 136,851 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.04. 67,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,814,414. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.22. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

