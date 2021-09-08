Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.0% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $232.36. 123,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,898,002. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

