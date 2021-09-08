Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Has $232,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $117.73. 17,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,380. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.63 and its 200-day moving average is $108.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $81.44 and a one year high of $119.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

