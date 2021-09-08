Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,984 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.2% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.94. 370,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,023,105. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.65. The company has a market capitalization of $336.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.