F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Receives $20.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FXLV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Mwig Llc sold 1,231,555 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $19,704,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE FXLV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.14. 3,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,520. F45 Training has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

F45 Training Company Profile

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

