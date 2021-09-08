Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Exponent has increased its dividend payment by 81.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Exponent has a payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Exponent to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

EXPO stock opened at $114.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.63 and a 200-day moving average of $98.10. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $118.68.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $796,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exponent stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.01% of Exponent worth $46,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

