Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock Position Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Exponent worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,062,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,707,000 after buying an additional 55,662 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,345,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,590,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,419,000 after buying an additional 258,810 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after buying an additional 130,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,808,000 after buying an additional 71,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent stock opened at $114.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.10. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $118.68.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $99,915.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,857.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $810,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,744.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.