Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group makes up approximately 0.5% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,964 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Expedia Group by 437.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $223,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,595 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Expedia Group by 262.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $212,342,000 after acquiring an additional 892,911 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $136,068,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $134,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,430,167. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities cut shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.25. The stock had a trading volume of 66,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.06 and its 200-day moving average is $165.07.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

