Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Director Wendy S. Johnson Buys 1,000 Shares

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Director Wendy S. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Exagen stock opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. Exagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 15.07 and a quick ratio of 15.07. The firm has a market cap of $212.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 43.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exagen Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Exagen by 15,314.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 131,703 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Exagen in the first quarter valued at $426,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exagen in the first quarter valued at $2,625,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exagen by 1,154.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 90,982 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exagen by 62.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after acquiring an additional 647,104 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

