EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to report $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. EVERTEC reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.58 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 38.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 45.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 18.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $46.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

