Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Trading 9.8% Higher

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) shares traded up 9.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. 153,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 104,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $172.79 million and a P/E ratio of -9.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVAX. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the first quarter valued at about $512,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the first quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD boosted its stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S by 2.2% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 235,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

