Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Ethan Allen Interiors posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

ETD stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $22.93. 146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,078. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $578.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale, and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

