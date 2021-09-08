Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Has $466,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3,862.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,817,000 after buying an additional 4,299,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,015,000 after buying an additional 1,600,497 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,330,000 after buying an additional 1,228,744 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Duke Energy by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,734,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,457,000 after buying an additional 756,794 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.09. The company had a trading volume of 60,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,613. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.03. The company has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $79.38 and a one year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

