Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 3.7% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.59. 67,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,516. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $103.48 and a 12 month high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

