Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 14,205 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,205 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $5,993,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 244,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 22,990 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 68.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DNP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,352. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

