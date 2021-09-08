Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

In other Essent Group news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 142,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 25,903 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,542,000 after purchasing an additional 160,098 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Essent Group in the second quarter valued at $454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth about $7,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESNT traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $46.13. 21,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,162. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.52. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $34.60 and a 52 week high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Essent Group will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.56%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

