Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) to announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Esports Entertainment Group reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.57). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Esports Entertainment Group.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMBL traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 306,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,001. The stock has a market cap of $187.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.95. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $24.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.