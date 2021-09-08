Era Swap Market Cap Hits $5.51 Million (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Era Swap has a market cap of $5.51 million and $41,797.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Era Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Era Swap has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00153186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.05 or 0.00732133 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00043559 BTC.

Era Swap Profile

Era Swap (CRYPTO:ES) is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life . Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Era Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Era Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Era Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

