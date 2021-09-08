Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Graphic Packaging Holding’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 168,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,250,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,709,000 after purchasing an additional 779,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,968,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

