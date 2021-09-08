Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Connect Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.57). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Connect Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.72) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Separately, CICC Research began coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTB opened at $24.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73. Connect Biopharma has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $29.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

