EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in EPR Properties by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPR. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.85.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.73%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

