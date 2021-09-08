Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $10,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth $40,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLX opened at $168.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.53.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

