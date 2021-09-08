Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $10,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 17,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average is $52.72. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $57.33.

