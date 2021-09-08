Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,061 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of STORE Capital worth $10,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 21.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STOR opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.22. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.87.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

